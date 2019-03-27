App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce min calls meeting of stakeholders on increasing exports to China on April 5

Trade deficit with China increased to $63.12 billion in 2017-18 from $51.11 billion in 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The commerce ministry has called a meeting of stakeholders including export promotion councils and other government departments to discuss ways to increase exports to China, an official said. Officials from the agriculture ministry, Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and representatives from export promotion councils would participate in the meeting.

Growth in exports to China is beneficial for India as it has huge trade deficit with the neighbouring country.

Trade deficit with China increased to $63.12 billion in 2017-18 from $51.11 billion in 2016-17.

India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently, it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.

India is seeking greater market access for various agricultural products, animal feeds, oil seeds, milk and milk products, pharmaceuticals in light of the potential of these products/services in the Chinese market.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #Exports #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.