Commerce and industry ministry working on national integrated logistic policy

The commerce and industry ministry is working on a national integrated logistics policy which will focus on increasing the warehousing capacity, an official statement said. This was highlighted by Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu during his meeting with a World Bank team here.

The team was led by Caroline Freund, Director of Trade, Regional Integration and Investment Climate and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director for the World Bank in India.

The minister also informed the team that work is being done towards identifying specific products and markets to increase India's exports by $100 billion.

"The policy will reduce the cost of goods and make Indian product more competitive," Prabhu said.

In the meeting, it was agreed that a workshop will be conducted with the World Bank and concerned ministries to identify specific interventions required to streamline logistics in the country.