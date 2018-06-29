App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COMMENT - Rupee fall makes case for rate hike in August

A weaker rupee and rising crude prices could lead to imported inflation and make the case for the central bank to be more cautious.

Ravi Krishnan @writesravi

The rupee's fall to a lifetime low of 69.09 to a dollar on Thursday was not unexpected, as argued in this column previously. What's worse, the fall has increased the chances of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India when its monetary policy panel meets in August.

A weaker rupee and rising crude prices could lead to imported inflation and make the case for the central bank to be more cautious.

The local currency has fallen 8% versus the US dollar so far this year. Economists from DBS Bank and Barclays expect it to breach the 70 to a dollar mark. Sure, the rupee is the not the only currency that is falling. The depreciation is part of a wave of selling in emerging market currencies. China is letting the yuan fall against the US dollar as it seeks leverage in the trade war with US, putting further pressure on emerging market currencies.

India is more vulnerable than some others owing to its so-called twin deficits: a current account deficit and a fiscal deficit, both of which need financing. In the past few years, this has been easy with huge foreign portfolio investments in both equities and bonds. Now the situation has changed as global financial conditions tighten. Since the start of this financial year, foreign investors have pulled almost $9 billion from Indian markets.

related news

That the RBI is increasingly concerned about these outflows can be gauged from governor Urjit Patel writing an op-ed in the Financial Times warning of drying dollar funding for emerging markets putting a “sudden stop” to the global economic recovery.

India’s vulnerability is also underscored by its dependence on imports for oil. Last week’s meeting of oil producers hasn't done much to cool down prices. Indeed, the US’ demand that other nations stop importing crude oil from Iran (on which it has imposed sanctions) has pushed up oil prices.

A falling rupee and rising crude could exacerbate risks to inflation. Already, core inflation (which does not take into account volatile food and fuel inflation) has crossed 6%. Throw in an increase to minimum support prices and an increasingly truant monsoon, it is unlikely that inflationary expectations will come down. Thus, while the RBI has maintained a neutral stance in monetary policy, the data flow points to increasing chances of another round of hikes as early as August.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Crude oil #Current account deficit #Economy #emerging markets #fiscal deficit #inflation #Iran #Minimum Support Prices #monsoon #rate hike #RBI #Rupee #trade war

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.