App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Public sector bank reforms: Baby steps taken, a long way to go

It is a reflection of the sad state of affairs in Indian public sector banking that the government/external agencies have to hand hold lenders to ensure that basic hygiene is followed when extending loans.

Ravi Krishnan @writesravi
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian Banks’ Association has released a somewhat self-congratulatory report on the progress of reforms in public sector banks in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group. The report details steps taken by banks under the finance ministry’s Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) framework and ranks lenders based on a so-called EASE index. This reform agenda is also linked to government recapitalisation of banks.

State-owned banks have taken a number of steps to clean up their credit culture and improve accountability. They now use 5-6 independent data sources for large credit appraisals, have identified gaps and strengthened the lending process, and decided that each member of a lending consortium holds a minimum 10 percent share.

The report further says that PSBs are setting up in-house techno-economic valuation cells to gauge projects instead of relying on third-party assessors. At least 20 PSBs have ensured that different employees–across roles such as credit appraisal, monitoring and recovery for large loans–are in charge before and after a loan is sanctioned.

That’s the good news.

Ravi Krishnan
Ravi Krishnan
Deputy Executive Editor|Moneycontrol

On the flip side, it is a reflection of the sad state of affairs in Indian public sector banking that the government/external agencies have to hand hold lenders to ensure that this basic hygiene is followed when extending loans. (One can argue here that private sector banks have also faced bad loan problems. But the sheer weight of soured loans and frauds at state-owned lenders point to bigger problems there.)

In any case, only baby steps have been taken. "They [PSBs] have made early-stage progress in a few Action Points such as adoption of enhanced policies and processes for credit appraisal and monitoring, consortium-based lending and risk management," says the report.

The fact that government handholding has extend to things such as improving customer service also speaks of the distorted incentives for PSB management. One would think that a government prod would not be needed for simple things such as ensuring customers can speak in their regional language in bank call centres (congratulations, 87 percent can do so now), and home/mobile banking services are consumer friendly.

The EASE framework takes a crack at resolving this distorted incentive structure by asking bank boards to evaluate whole-time directors on their performance in implementing this reforms agenda. But that is only a start.

PSBs need to utilise their human resources better. They need to link pay to performance and reward merit. Moreover, as BCG points out, PSBs should allow for lateral inductions in key specialist positions and compensation should be market-oriented and benchmarked to the best.

When merit is rewarded and managers are paid well,  mismanagement would automatically go down. It will eliminate the sloppy lending habits of PSBs, which as a CVC analysis of bank frauds showed, was mostly owing to incompetence, laziness or corruption.

That’s not all. The government would do well to remove the Reserve Bank of India representatives from the board of PSBs and give the central bank the same regulatory powers it holds over private lenders. Boards need to be strengthened by inducting more professionals rather than career bureaucrats and a long-term strategy of bringing down the government’s holding is also essential. Else, PSBs stand in the danger of falling into the same rut as the economic cycle turns.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #customer service #fraud #Indian Banks Association #public sector banks #RBI #reforms

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.