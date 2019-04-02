App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Lower manufacturing PMI strengthens case for 25 basis point rate cut

But future expectations at 7-month high indicate need for caution.

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manas Chakravarty

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index is the latest piece of high frequency data on the economy available to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee before they take a decision on whether to cut the policy rate further, at their meeting from April 2-4.

The Manufacturing PMI had been showing strong momentum in the last few months, out of whack with the general narrative of a slowdown in the economy. But the PMI for March came in at 52.6, a six-month low, indicating the manufacturing sector is losing momentum. That strengthens the RBI’s hand for a rate cut, all the more so given that the PMI sub-index for output prices has remained tepid. With a slowing manufacturing sector and the lack of inflationary pressures, why shouldn't the RBI cut rates?

But here's the rub: the slowdown may be temporary, the result of the impending elections. The survey says, 'Close to 16% of companies reported greater sales, citing successful marketing efforts, strong underlying demand and the receipt of orders in bulk. At the same time, 8 percent of firms noted lower levels of new work, which they associated with an increasingly competitive environment and the upcoming elections.' Note that bit about strong demand.

related news

Also, while the manufacturing PMI is at a six-month low, the Future Expectations sub-index, a gauge of how those surveyed believe the manufacturing sector will perform in the future, is at a seven-month high. Why the contradiction? The survey says, 'Sentiment among Indian manufacturers regarding the year-ahead outlook for output remained positive, with optimism strengthening to a seven-month high. Production growth is projected to stem from marketing initiatives, capacity expansion plans and favourable public policies after the elections.'

That optimism should limit the rate cut to 25 basis points, as much will depend on the new government’s policies.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Economy #Rate cut #RBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Chinese Boxer Trounces Stereotypes, Depression to Become 'Queen of the ...

Assassination, Ambush and Attack: Why Netas are Armouring Their Cars B ...

WhatsApp Launches Feature to Submit Rumours and Uncertain Information ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Congress Works on Rahul Rebrand With Manifesto as Priyanka Saddles Up ...

SBI PO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,000 State Bank of India Probation ...

PUBG Mobile: Students in Chhattisgarh Get Beaten up Over Dispute While ...

Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Revealed a Major Spoiler ...

BJP, Congress Locked in Tight Battle in Arunachal Assembly seat

Congress releases Lok Sabha election manifesto

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.