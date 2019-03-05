Comment | How exports can increase wages and formalisation

India has the second largest workforce in the world and job creation is one of the biggest policy challenges. In absence of a regular stream of numbers, it's difficult to gauge the actual progress on this front. The recent controversy regarding the non-publication of the National Sample Survey Office’s survey of labour force has not helped matters. However, irrespective of claims and counterclaims, there is no dispute that India needs to create more jobs, especially in the formal sector. In this context, a new study by the World Bank (Exports to Jobs: Boosting the Gains from Trade in South Asia) shows how India, among other countries, can benefit by improving exports.

First, higher exports lead to higher wages. The study shows that a $100 increase in exports per worker would lead to annual wage growth of Rs 572. This is consistent with India’s experience among states. The Economic Survey (2017-18) highlighted that five states account for about 70 percent of exports and per capita income is highly correlated with the export share in state gross domestic product.

Second, the study shows that exports increase the formalisation of the workforce. It notes that between 1999 and 2011, the increase in exports can explain the transition of approximately 800,000 jobs from informal to formal. This is likely to have happened as exporting companies in the formal sector employed more people from the pool of informal workers.

Third, the study highlights that higher exports do not result in higher aggregate employment. It argues that in absence of income support and unemployment insurance, people in the local labour market are likely to be engaged in the informal or formal sector. Therefore, an increase in labour demand will only change the mix and not the aggregate level of employment.

In this context, the study notes: “…results we present suggest that workers in the informal sector may find formal sector opportunities when exports increase. Therefore, their wages may rise but their employment status may stay the same. We find that employment shifts between formality and informality but does not increase at the aggregate level.”

To be sure, India has not been able to take advantage of its large workforce to boost exports. In fact, as economists at Crisil have shown, India’s revealed comparative advantage has actually declined in some of the labour-intensive sectors. For example, in the area of ready-made garment exports, Vietnam’s share has increased from 1.7 percent to 5.3 percent over the last decade. Further, the share of Bangladesh went up from 2.5 percent to 6.7 percent. However, India’s contribution improved marginally to 4 percent.

The reason why India has not been able to take advantage of its large labour force is well known. Restrictions in factor markets have not allowed Indian firms to gain economies of scale and compete in global markets. For instance, as the Economic Survey (2016-17) highlighted, 78 percent of Indian firms employ less than 50 workers. The comparable number in China is just about 15 percent. Only 10 percent of Indian firms have more than 500 workers.

Therefore, it is extremely important to reform labour market regulations to give Indian firms a fair chance to compete. Aside from factor markets, India needs to invest heavily in infrastructure and skill development to be able to produce more for the global market.

However, there are concerns that trade tension and automation can affect India’s chances? While it is correct that slower growth in trade will affect exports, India’s problems are more domestic in nature. If factor market reforms are not implemented in time, India would once again miss the export bus and creating gainful employment for its rising workforce will become more difficult.

Lower income growth will put more distributional pressure on government finances and impede long-term economic growth. This could become a vicious cycle with unwarranted consequences.