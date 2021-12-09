MARKET NEWS

Collective progress of all nations to ensure sustainable inclusive recovery: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

While participating virtually at G20 International Seminar hosted in Bali by the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, the finance minister stressed on the critical role of multilateralism and collective action in achieving the goal of global recovery, according to an official release.

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
File image of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

For a strong, sustainable and inclusive recovery of the global economy hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to ensure collective progress of all countries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

She also underlined the importance of inclusion, investment, innovation and institutions to support the path of global recovery.

The finance minister emphasised on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics to bridge the divergences being witnessed in the global economic recovery.

In this context, she said so far India has administered over 1.25 billion doses of vaccines and supplied more than 72 million vaccine doses to over 90 countries, including by way of grant thereby reflecting India’s commitment to co-ordinated global action.

The finance minister stressed on the importance of enhanced infrastructure investments for enabling a quick and stable return to the growth path.

She also emphasised that green investments will play a key role in the rebuilding efforts of governments and called upon the G20 to deliberate on how climate finance and green technologies can be made available to developing countries so as to incentivize and accelerate their efforts towards green growth.
