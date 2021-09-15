MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Streaming Live:Making Most of Life Time Stock Markets Highs
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Coal India warned government of coal shortage in February

India, which has the world’s fourth largest coal reserves, is facing a shortage of the fuel and has urged utilities to import coal as supplies at several plants run low.

Reuters
September 15, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
Coal

Coal

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India’s warned the adviser to the federal power ministry in February of an impending fuel shortage as utilities tapped inventories and curbed purchases despite rising coal-fired power output, documents reviewed by Reuters show.

India, which has the world’s fourth largest coal reserves, is facing a shortage of the fuel and has urged utilities to import coal as supplies at several plants run low.

State-run Coal India told the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) that it was ”evident that a crisis is arising” unless immediate action was taken to increase supply to power plants, according to a Feb. 4 letter reviewed by Reuters.

Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, generally asks utilities to stock up before the annual monsoon season when rains squeeze output and make transport more difficult.

But the company was more worried this year as coal-fired power output picked up with coronavirus-related restrictions easing, while utilities tapped stockpiles instead of buying fresh supplies, a senior Coal India official told Reuters.

Close

Related stories

Coal-fired power output grew nearly a fifth during the first eight months of 2021, outpacing overall generation growth of 13.2%. Coal accounts for more than 70% of India’s power capacity.

The company had also said it would increase supplies to the non-power sector as utility purchases slowed, saying it might ”take time” to cater to power plants ”even if there is a sudden spurt in demand.”

In another letter dated Feb. 25, the miner said power plants continued to use existing stocks despite requests to buy coal before the monsoon.

”Coal India has been requesting power houses to increase the stocks at its power plants to prevent any crisis in the future resulting from shortage of coal,” a senior Coal India executive wrote to the CEA’s fuel management director.

Seven months after the letter was written, average coal stock held by Indian coal-fired plants declined to a near three-year low of six days in September, compared with an April 2020 high of 31 days, CEA data showed.

Nearly 100 of the 135 plants had less than seven days of coal stock left as of Sept. 13, the data showed. Federal guidelines mandate utilities to hold at least two weeks supply.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #coal #Coal India #Companies
first published: Sep 15, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.