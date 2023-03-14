 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India ready to meet dry fuel demand surge from power sector in summer

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The PSU miner hopes to supply 156 MT of coal to the power sector in April-June quarter of FY24. This would be 25.6 percent of the enhanced annual dispatch target of 610 MT slated for the sector in 2023-24

Amid early onset of summer and a pick-up in industrial demand for electricity, state-owned Coal India Limited has said that it is geared up to meet the projected demand of dry fuel from the power sector.

The public sector coal producer also expressed hope to supply 156 million tonnes of coal to the power sector during April-June quarter of FY24. This would be 25.6 per cent of the enhanced annual dispatch target of 610 million tonnes (MT) slated for the sector in 2023-24.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) is optimistic about supplying 156 million tonnes of coal to power sector during April-June '23 quarter amid concerns over spike in coal demand," the coal behemoth said.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is a major supplier of dry fuel to the electricity generating plants.