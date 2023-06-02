Coal India OFS has done well; stock market situation stable: DIPAM Secretary

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The government's offer for sale (OFS) to sell up to a 3 percent stake in Coal India (CIL) has done well, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on June 2 amid an overwhelming response from institutional and retail investors with Rs 6,500 crore bids pouring in on the first day (June 1).

The government had offered over 8.31 crore shares to institutional investors under the Coal India offer-for-sale (OFS) but received bids for 28.76 crore shares or 3.46 times on June 1. Shares of Coal India on Friday (June 2) closed flat at Rs 230.90 apiece on BSE.

Speaking on an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the DIPAM Secretary added that the stock market situation is stable and the Indian economy is doing very well. "There is an up-cycle in terms of government capex," he said.

On the dividend receipts from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), the DIPAM Secretary said, "Dividends from CPSEs are an important part of our strategy as well and have been giving a fair amount of interim, final dividend."

Further, speaking on the government's plans for divestments in the current fiscal, Pandey said, "I have stressed that we look at both dividends and divestment."

On the government's plans on strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control of its 26 percent equity share capital in Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) after its non-core business got listed on the bourses last month, the DIPAM secretary said, "Last minute clearances had to be organised from Karnataka government with respect to BEML Land," adding that BEML Land issues with respect to registration were sorted out with Kerala government.

In October last year, BEML demerged its non-core businesses into BEML Land Assets and listed the new company on the bourses on April 19, 2023.

He also added that the government will proceed with financial bids for the strategic sale of BEML after state clearances on the land.

Further, he also said that the government is getting ready to list Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Land after receiving last-minute clearance from the Maharashtra government.