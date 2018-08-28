App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal imports may rise to 62 million tonne in FY19 to meet power demand: India Ratings

According to the ratings agency, imported coal requirement is likely to increase to 62 million tonne this fiscal from 56 million tonne in FY2018 to meet the incremental power generation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Higher demand for thermal power and lower than required growth in domestic coal output may push up coal imports to 62 million tonne this fiscal, says India Ratings.

According to the ratings agency, imported coal requirement is likely to increase to 62 million tonne this fiscal from 56 million tonne in FY2018 to meet the incremental power generation.

"With the demand for power likely to remain healthy in the rest of FY19 and thermal capacity contributing to the required growth, coal availability becomes a key determinant.  Considering the historical growth rate of domestic non-coking coal production and offtake, imported coal requirement will increase, as against FY18 when imported coal usage declined," Ind-Ra said in a statement issued here.

According to Ind-Ra, in a scenario of lower than required growth in domestic coal output, short-term power prices would remain firm and are likely to be determined by the marginal cost of energy production undertaken using imported coal.

related news

The agency has also maintained a stable to negative outlook on the power sector for the remaining FY19, despite a rise in electricity demand and an increase in short-term prices.

"The stable-to-negative outlook continues to reflect Ind-Ra's expectation of a continued low plant load factor of 60-62 percent of coal-based thermal power plants over the rest of FY19, because of large capacity additions in the past five years and domestic coal availability challenges," it said.

It further said the country's dependence on thermal power generation is likely to remain high in the absence of any substantial improvement in power generation from other sources.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:01 pm

tags #Economy #Ind-Ra #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.