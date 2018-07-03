App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal imports in April-May dip marginally to 36 million tonnes

Coal import in May 2018 stood at 18.23 MT (provisional), marginally lower than 18.39 MT in May 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coal imports in the first two months of the ongoing fiscal registered a marginal decline of 2.6 percent at 36.49 million tonnes (MT). The drop in coal imports comes at a time when some regions, including the national capital, are facing power shortage due to fast depleting coal stockpiles at power plants.

"Overall, coal and coke imports during the first 2 months (April-May) of 2018-19 stood at 36.49 MT, lower than 37.47 MT recorded for the same period last year," according to mjuction services, an e-auction joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.

Coal import in May 2018 stood at 18.23 MT (provisional), marginally lower than 18.39 MT in May 2017, it said.

"The marginal drop in coal and coke imports in May (a decline of 0.5 percent year-on-year) is mainly due to a decrease in coking coal imports during the month under review. There, however, was a slight increase in non-coking coal imports on both yearly and monthly basis," it said.

related news

On the coal import trend, mjunction CEO Vinaya Varma said, "The low stock position at power plants led to increased demand for non-coking coal import, but it was offset by the sharp increase in spot prices. Similarly, the recovery in met coal prices after a steady decline made the buyers wait for a clear direction, thus delaying procurement."

The AAP government had last week written to Union Power Minister R K Singh that Delhi was staring at a power blackout due to the fast depleting coal stockpiles at power plants in the city and urged him to take up the issue with the Railways which transports coal to the national capital.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.