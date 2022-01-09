CNG, PNG prices hiked in Mumbai from today. Check revised rates here

CNG price hike (Representative image: Reuters)

State-run city gas utility Mahanagar Gas increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 from the midnight of January 8. The rate of piped natural gas (PNG) has also been hiked by Rs 1.50 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

With this revision, the rate of CNG is now Rs 66 per kg, while piped gas now costs Rs 39.50 per SCM, CNBC-TV18 reported on January 9.

“In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market-priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and domestic PNG segments. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price…” a statement from Mahanagar Gas (MGL) read, Hindustan Times reported.

This is the sixth price hike from 2021 and the first in 2022. CNG rate in the Mumbai metropolitan region has been increased by around Rs 18.50 over the past 12 months, it said. The last price hike was in December 2021.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) had on December 4 increased the prices of the CNG in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. With the hike in the gas price, the retail cost per kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stood at Rs 53.04.

The HT report added that taxi associations have threatened to go on strike if the government does not increase fare for black and yellow taxis. AL Quadros, a leader of the Mumbai Taxi Men’s Union, told the paper: “Taxi drivers cannot operate at a loss. We have already suffered a lot in 2021 and the price of CNG and PNG is increasing a lot. We have made representation to the state government and if the government does not increase the fare we will go on strike.”

Autorickshaw drivers’ associations also said they will approach the state government to demand reversal in the prices of CNG. Shashank Rao, president of the Mumbai Autorickshaw Men’s Union, told HT: “It is the job of the state government to ensure that the prices of CNG are not increased substantially. Fares cannot be increased as it will stretch the pockets of passengers more. We will approach the state government.”