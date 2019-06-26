App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

CM Jai Ram Thakur urges Indian diaspora to invest in Himachal Pradesh

Thakur invited investment while addressing the members of the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dubai during his maiden visit to the UAE, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates to invest in Himachal Pradesh owing to its peaceful and advantageous environment for the business, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur invited investment while addressing the members of the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dubai during his maiden visit to the UAE, he added.

Hailing the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians, he requested them to be part of the growth story of Himachal Pradesh.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh also made a strong pitch for investments in the hilly state and assured the potential investors of all possible support and assistance.

Addressing the Himachali people in Dubai earlier on Monday evening, he said the people of Himachal have succeeded in creating a special place for themselves throughout the world with their hard work and honest nature.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Economy #India

