Classic demonstration of realistic & dovish monetary policy without cutting policy rates: Geojit's VK Vijayakumar

In a classic demonstration of how to deliver a dovish monetary policy without cutting policy rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used innovative tools to address the pressing demands of some key industries and the economy at large.

All projections of the RBI like the GDP forecast for FY21 at 9.5 percent contraction, growth recovery in Q4 and inflation trending down in Q3 and Q4 FY 21 are on expected lines. The innovative initiatives are in open market operations (OMOs) covering State Development Loans (SDLs) and rationalising the credit weightage of housing loans. The former will increase the liquidity in SDLs and bring the rates down for loans raised by states. States are at the forefront of the war on COVID and they badly need assistance in raising money at low rates. The RBI's initiative to include SDLs also in OMOs will go a long way in helping the fund-starved states.

The rationalisation of the risk weightage in housing loans can bring housing loan rates down for some segments. This will be a boost to the struggling real estate sector apart from helping new homebuyers.

The MPC's guidance to keep interest rate and policy stance accommodative well into the next financial year is welcome but a bit surprising. Even though inflation is expected to trend down in Q3 and Q4, it would be difficult to predict benign inflation well into FY22 since it depends on many imponderable variables like crude prices. It is possible that inflation might return globally in 2021 and better-than-expected economic recovery might push the crude price up, triggering cost-push inflation. It is too early to conclude that high inflation is a "transient hump" as RBI hopes.

On the hotly debated question of the speed and the shape of the economic recovery, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, "There is currently an animated debate about the shape of the recovery. Will it be V, U, L, or W? More recently, there has also been talk of a K-shaped recovery. It is likely to predominantly be a three-speed recovery, with individual sectors showing varying paces, depending on sector-specific realities."

This multi-speed economy and its implications are already manifesting in the stock market, with high growth segments like IT, pharma, telecom and pockets of autos and FMCG doing very well.

The RBI has reversed the trend of rising bond yields on concerns of sustained borrowings by the Centre and states. The central bank has walked the talk of substantial liquidity easing and the bond markets have responded with a sharp fall in 10-year yield to 5.9 percent. If effectiveness of a policy is to be judged on market impact, this policy has proved to be very effective.

The proposed "on tap TLTROs" to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore to be deployed in corporate bonds and debentures can boost liquidity in fund-constrained segments. The round-the-clock availability of RTGS from December is a laudable proposal.

In brief, this is a realistic and dovish policy without rate cuts. Indications are that if inflation behaves, as the central bank expects, a 25 bps cut in rates is on the cards in December 2020 or February 2021.

(VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.)

