Clarity, coordinated approach helped India fight Covid, taking care of the poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union government fought the Covid-19 pandemic with a clear and coordinated approach by taking care of the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

"When the pandemic struck, there was curiosity about how India would fare. We fought the pandemic with a clear and coordinated approach. We took care of the needs of the poor and vulnerable," PM Modi told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview on September 5.

Lauding the digital public infrastructure in the country, the prime minister said it helped welfare assistance reach the last mile.

"Our digital public infrastructure helped us reach them directly with welfare assistance throughout. The world’s largest vaccine drive provided 200 crore doses for free. We also shipped vaccines and medicines to over 150 countries," he said.

Commenting on the success of the CoWIN platform, Prime Minister Modi said it helped the government take 200 crore vaccine doses to the people, free of cost. "We also made the platform an open source for the whole world to use."

The Jan Dhan – Aadhaar – Mobile (JAM) trinity has made even the poorest and the most vulnerable feel empowered because no one can snatch their rights away, he said. "The way technology helped us reach crores of people during the pandemic with assistance will always be remembered."

The prime minister said that the pandemic, followed by conflict situations, posed a lot of questions to the world about existing development models. It also pushed the world into an era of uncertainty and instability.

Commenting on the need for action from G20 leaders for clean energy deployment, Prime Minister Modi said taking responsibility and making things happen will make a difference.

"Just like health-conscious people make every decision in their lives based on how it will impact their health in the long term, there is a need for planet-conscious individuals," he said.

