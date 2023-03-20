 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Claims of spike in poverty in India during Covid-19 patently false: paper co-authored by Arvind Panagariya

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Arvind Panagariya, Columbia University Professor and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and Vishal More of Intelink Advisors, New Delhi have co-authored a detailed paper 'Poverty and Inequality in India: Before and After Covid-19'.

Claims of a spike in poverty and inequality in India during the Covid-19 pandemic are patently false as such claims are based on uncomparable different surveys, according to a paper co-authored by eminent economist Arvind Panagariya.

The paper also noted that inequality fell in the country during Covid years, both in rural and urban areas as well as nationally.

The paper will be presented at a forthcoming conference on the Indian Economy at Columbia University organised by the Deepak and Neera Raj Center on Indian Economic Policy at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

