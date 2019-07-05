App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizen and development friendly, future oriented budget, says PM Narendra Modi

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth. Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 02:13 pm

#Economy #India

