 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Citi Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession

Bloomberg Editors
Jul 05, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

If a demand-crushing recession occurs, crude oil prices might plummet to $65 per barrel by the end of this year and to $45 by the end of 2023, Citigroup Inc. has warned.

Representative image/Reuters)

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.  That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.

Oil has soared this year following the invasion of Ukraine, and banks are now trying to chart its course into 2023 as central banks raise interest rates and recessionary risks mount. Citi’s outlook compared the current energy market with crises of the 1970s. At present, the bank’s economists do not expect the US to dip into recession.
“For oil, the historical evidence suggests that oil demand goes negative only in the worst global recessions,” the Citi analysts said in the July 5 note. “But oil prices fall in all recessions to roughly the marginal cost.”

Bloomberg Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.
TAGS: #Business #Citi #Crude oil #Economy #world
first published: Jul 5, 2022 09:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.