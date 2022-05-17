English
    CII President Sanjiv Bajaj on economy, govt reforms, GDP target and more

    New CII President Sanjiv Bajaj spoke to Moneycontrol at length about the trade body's 10-point growth agenda.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

    Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Sanjiv Bajaj on May 16 outlined a 10-point policy agenda for catapulting India’s GDP growth from 7.4 percent to 8.2 percent in 2022-23.

    “CII expects the GDP growth in a range of 7.4 percent to 8.2 percent in 2022-23, with the outlook critically hinging on the trajectory of global crude oil prices,” Bajaj had said earlier in a statement.

    After two years of the GDP being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, these projections seem to indicate India’s economic recovery. However, India’s currency lowering in value against the Dollar and the hike in oil prices are challenges to this recovery. 

    Speaking to Moneycontrol, Bajaj explained the impact of the rupee downfall and fuel price rise on the common man.

    “Currency must reflect our inherent strength, it is just when we see a significant amount of volatility in the short-term on the currency, that’s what creates uncertainty. Contracts are made within certain periods of time and it is volatility in those periods of time which should be avoided,” he noted.

    Bajaj emphasised how central banks played a role in controlling volatility in the past and recommended that they should do the same instead of focusing on numbers.

    Talking about how inflation has affected the common man, Bajaj expressed hope that a normal monsoon may help in solving the food-price hike.

    “While so many parts of India are under this unusual heatwave, what we are hearing is that we are likely to get a normal monsoon which means that it should have its positive impact on food prices in the next month or so,” said Bajaj.

    Addressing the issue of the fuel price hike, Bajaj suggested that the Centre and state governments should immediately address the issue in a collaborative manner

    “In the last two years when international oil prices have stayed low, taxes have been taken up; we think there’s an opportunity currently in a collaborative manner between the Centre and the state governments to bring the taxation down so that they can help the common man,” Bajaj pointed out.

    Talking about India’s growth potential and the way forward for the economy, Bajaj explained the importance of increasing savings and how that can contribute to economic growth.

    “As a country, we are geared now for the next cycle of growth and any money that gets saved gets converted into consumption which increases demand and it increases the investment cycle, so it has its own positive effect on growing the economy,” Bajaj observed.



