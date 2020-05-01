CII–CNBC-TV18 CEOs snap poll: 77% CEOs want calibrated lockdown exit plan

The CII – CNBC-TV18 CEOs Snap Poll, which surveyed 250 CEOs, revealed that 77 percent of head honchos felt that it is time to move to a calibrated

exit from national lockdown while 86 percent believed that a graded exit will be beneficial.

On being asked as to when will the businesses return to normal, 55 percent of the CEOs surveyed said that they expected normalcy in operations to return anywhere between six months and a year. About 30 percent of them said that resumption of operations could take more than a year.

Also, 44 percent of the CEOs surveyed expect that their operating margins will decline by more than 25 percent.

Over 71 percent of the CEOs opined that layoffs are not imminent in their organisations.

On wage cuts, over 37 percent said they were not sure while 28 percent said that there will be no pay cuts.

While majority of the CEOs, more than 33 percent, felt that the recovery will look convoluted, about 29 percent of them said it will recover with positive trajectory (the Nike Swoosh), while another 25 percent of the CEOs polled expected a “V” shaped recovery.

