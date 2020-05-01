App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CII–CNBC-TV18 CEOs snap poll: 77% CEOs want calibrated lockdown exit plan

On wage cuts, over 37 percent were not sure, while 28 percent said that there will be no pay cuts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The CII – CNBC-TV18 CEOs Snap Poll, which surveyed  250 CEOs, revealed that 77 percent of head honchos felt that it is time to move to a calibrated

exit from national lockdown while 86 percent believed that a graded exit will be beneficial.

On being asked as to when will the businesses return to normal, 55 percent of the CEOs surveyed said that they expected normalcy in operations to return anywhere between six months and a year. About 30 percent of them said that resumption of operations could take more than a year.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

Also, 44 percent of the CEOs surveyed expect that their operating margins will decline by more than 25 percent.

related news

Over 71 percent of the CEOs opined that layoffs are not imminent in their organisations.

On wage cuts, over 37 percent said they were not sure while 28 percent said that there will be no pay cuts.

While majority of the CEOs, more than 33 percent, felt that the recovery will look convoluted, about 29 percent of them said it will recover with positive trajectory (the Nike Swoosh), while another 25 percent of the CEOs polled expected a “V” shaped recovery.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.