Cigna TTK Health Insurance appoints Prasun Sikdar as MD and CEO

Standalone health insurer Cigna TTK Health Insurance on Wednesday said that it has appointed Prasun Sikdar as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The insurance company is a joint venture between US-based Cigna Corporation and Indian conglomerate TTK Group.

Sikdar succeeds Sandeep Patel, former MD and CEO, who will take over as Chief Strategy and JV Officer for Cigna and will serve as a director on the Cigna TTK Health Insurance's board.

Patel was the first MD and CEO of the company, which got its license to operate in November 2013.

"Health Insurance continues to be a fast-growing segment and I see tremendous opportunity for Cigna TTK to support access to health and wellness," said Sikdar.

The new MD has more than 22 years of experience in financial services and insurance. Before joining Cigna TTK, he was Group President and Global Head at YES Bank, where he managed and grew key bancassurance and mutual fund alliances and partnerships.

Before this, Sikdar was a founding member and senior general manager, chief sales and distribution at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

During his 17 years with the life insurer, he worked across several portfolios including operations and underwriting, bancassurance, agency, alternate distribution, health business and sales strategy.

Before ICICI Prudential Life, Sikdar was associated with GE Capital (SBI Cards) and Citicorp.