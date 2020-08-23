Chinese premier Li Keqiang says economy could grow this year

The world's second-biggest economy grew 3.2 percent year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world's second-biggest economy grew 3.2 percent year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.
Li also said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.