you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Chinese officials say they have doubts if trade deal possible with Trump: Report

Chinese officials have told visitors to Beijing and others in private conversations that China will not budge on the thorniest issues, the report said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese officials have doubts about whether it is possible to reach a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported on October 31, citing unnamed sources.

Chinese officials have told visitors to Beijing and others in private conversations that China will not budge on the thorniest issues, the report said.

Chinese officials are also concerned about Trump's impulsive nature and the risk that he could back out of even the interim deal both sides are seeking to sign in the coming weeks, Bloomberg said.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:34 pm

