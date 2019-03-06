App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's February exports seen falling most in two years, imports down again

China's exports in February are expected to have fallen 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China's exports likely contracted in February after a surprise bounce in January, while imports fell for a third straight month, a Reuters poll showed, heightening anxiety over whether Washington and Beijing can resolve deep differences over trade.

China's exports in February are expected to have fallen 4.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the median estimate of 32 economists in a Reuters poll, following a 9.1 percent rise in January.

Such a drop would be the biggest since December 2016, and suggest a further weakening in global demand.

Imports in February are expected to have fallen 1.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with the previous month's 1.5 percent decline.

related news

Stronger-than-expected imports could prompt some China watchers to say the economy is showing signs of bottoming out in response to a string of stimulus measures in 2018.

But most analysts typically caution that China's data early in the year can be highly distorted by the timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, when some business rush out shipments or scale back output before shutting for a extended break. As such, analysts' estimates for February varied widely.

TRADE DEAL NOT A SILVER BULLET

In recent weeks, the United States and China appear to have moved closer to a trade deal that would roll back tit-for-tat tariffs on each others' goods, with Beijing making pledges on structural economic changes, a source briefed on negotiations said on March 3.

But President Donald Trump will reject any pact that is not perfect, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week.

Even if concrete steps such as dismantling tariffs are agreed, it would not be a panacea for all of China's economic woes. Its exporters would have to piece supply chains back together, win back market share and contend with slowing demand globally.

Factory surveys have suggested exports and imports will remain weak in coming months, with February's official gauge showing export orders fell to their weakest level since the global financial crisis.

China's overall trade surplus is seen to have shrunk sharply to $26.38 billion in February from $39.16 billion the previous month, according to the Reuters poll.

In response to growing domestic and global pressure, China's government this week unveiled a 2019 economic growth target of 6.0-6.5 percent, down from an actual 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest pace in nearly 30 years.

Premier Li Keqiang told parliament on March 5 that China will shore up the economy through billions of dollars in additional tax cuts and infrastructure spending, and will lower real interest rates.

"A set of pro-growth measures are planned despite positive progress in US-China trade talks, which makes us think that either China doesn't have full confidence in a trade truce or that the damages from the trade conflict cannot easily be undone," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #trade #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chennaiyin Held to Goalless Draw by Colombo FC on AFC Cup Debut

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Official Secrets Act vs Whistleblower Protection Act vs RTI Act: Big Q ...

Won't Withdraw 22 Candidates, But Ready for Talks With Cong, Says Prak ...

Rapper R Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Breaks Down In Tears D ...

Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politician ...

EU Says 'No Solution' Yet to Break Brexit Deadlock

Stolen Rafale Files Defence Just Cover Up, Time to Prosecute PM Modi, ...

Rahul, Sonia, Manmohan Meet G20 Ambassadors Over Lunch

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

World Cup 2019: Bleed Blue for Virat Kohli & Co, as Team India jersey ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.