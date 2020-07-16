App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: AP

China's economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted

The expansion reported on July 16 was a dramatic improvement over the previous quarter’s 6.8 percent contraction

Associated Press
In this April 13, 2020, file photo, a worker assembles gearboxes at the Kofon factory in Huanggang in central China's Hubei province. China’s economy rebounded from a painful contraction to grow by 3.2% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
In this April 13, 2020, file photo, a worker assembles gearboxes at the Kofon factory in Huanggang in central China's Hubei province. China’s economy rebounded from a painful contraction to grow by 3.2% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy rebounded from a painful contraction to grow by 3.2 percent over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened.

The expansion reported on July 16 was a dramatic improvement over the previous quarter’s 6.8 percent contraction — China’s worst performance since at least the mid-1960s. But it still was the weakest positive figure since China started reporting quarterly growth in the early 1990s.

China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down and the first to start the drawn-out process of recovery in March after the ruling Communist Party declared the disease under control.

Manufacturing and some other industries are almost back to normal operating levels. But consumer spending is weak due to public unease about possible job losses. Cinemas and some other businesses still are closed and restrictions on travel stay in place.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 08:11 am

