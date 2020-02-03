App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's December 2019 industrial profits fall 6.3%; full-year down 3.3%

Manufacturers in China could face bigger hits to profitability as it wrestles with its worst slowdown in nearly 30 years and as a coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File image
Profits made by China's industrial firms dropped 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 588.39 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in December 2019, official data showed on February 3.

For the full year of 2019, industrial profits declined 3.3 percent on an annual basis to 6.19955 trillion yuan ($897.96 billion), compared with the 2.1 percent dip in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Chinese industrial firms' liabilities rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 67.39 trillion yuan by end-2019, versus a 5.3 percent rise as of end-November.

Close
Manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy could face bigger hits to profitability as China wrestles with its worst slowdown in nearly 30 years and as a coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Business #China #Economy #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.