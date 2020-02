China's December 2019 industrial profits fall 6.3%; full-year down 3.3%

Profits made by China's industrial firms dropped 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 588.39 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in December 2019, official data showed on February 3.

For the full year of 2019, industrial profits declined 3.3 percent on an annual basis to 6.19955 trillion yuan ($897.96 billion), compared with the 2.1 percent dip in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Chinese industrial firms' liabilities rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 67.39 trillion yuan by end-2019, versus a 5.3 percent rise as of end-November.

Manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy could face bigger hits to profitability as China wrestles with its worst slowdown in nearly 30 years and as a coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains.