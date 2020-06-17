App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China's AIIB approves $750 million loan for India's COVID-19 response

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen economic aid for businesses, expand social safety nets and bolster healthcare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $750 million to help India battle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable households, the bank said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen economic aid for businesses, expand social safety nets and bolster healthcare.

Close

In May, AIIB approved a $500 million loan to assist India's emergency response to the pandemic. Both loans are part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With Reuters inputs)

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:19 am

