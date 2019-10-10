App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China willing to reach agreement with US: Vice Premier Liu He

Liu, China's top trade negotiator, made his comment in Washington when he met president of the US-China Business Council Craig Allen, executive vice president and head of international Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant and new IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday that China is willing to reach agreement with the United States on matters that both sides care about so as to prevent friction from leading to any further escalation, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

"The Chinese side came with great sincerity, willing to cooperate with the US on the trade balance, market access and investor protection," Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.

Liu said China hoped the international community would work together to maintain world stability and prosperity.

 

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:42 pm

