China trade deal close, sticking points remain: White House adviser

"We're getting really close," Conway said in an interview with Fox News.
The United States and China are close to a trade agreement, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on November 26, but three of the biggest sticking points remain.
"We're getting really close," she said in an interview with Fox News. "We continue to negotiate. But those forced technology transfers, the theft of intellectual property, the trade imbalance of a half a trillion dollars a year with the world's second largest economy, China -- this makes no sense to people."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 09:02 pm