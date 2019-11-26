App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China trade deal close, sticking points remain: White House adviser

"We're getting really close," Conway said in an interview with Fox News.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States and China are close to a trade agreement, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on November 26, but three of the biggest sticking points remain.

"We're getting really close," she said in an interview with Fox News. "We continue to negotiate. But those forced technology transfers, the theft of intellectual property, the trade imbalance of a half a trillion dollars a year with the world's second largest economy, China -- this makes no sense to people."

 

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 09:02 pm

