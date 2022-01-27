MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

China to start 3-year nationwide crackdown on money laundering

Spearheading the crackdown will be the PBOC and the Ministry of Public Security, while other participants include banking, foreign exchange and securities regulators and customs authorities.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
File image of the People's Bank of China

File image of the People's Bank of China

Following increased regulatory steps, Beijing will now start a three-year nationwide crackdown on money laundering from 2022 to 2024, Bloomberg reported.

The money-laundering campaign will be conducted by 11 government agencies and is aimed at “stopping the spreading trend of money laundering and other related crimes,” as per a statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on January 26.

Spearheading the crackdown will be the PBOC and the Ministry of Public Security, while other participants include banking, foreign exchange and securities regulators and customs authorities, it said.

Authorities will be adopting a “national risk prevention system against money laundering, improve relevant laws and regulations, and enhance analysis and investigation of money laundering,” the PBOC said.

The Chinese Central Bank noted that the situation on cracking down money laundering crimes is “still grim”.

This comes even as the PBOC has increased intensity of investigation and punishment for money laundering cases over the past years. In fact, the police in a crackdown in June 2021, arrested more than 1,100 people for crypto money laundering.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #cryptocurrency #Economy #money laundering #world
first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:58 am
