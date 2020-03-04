App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China to offer cash support to domestic, foreign carriers amid coronavirus outbreak

For every available seat kilometre, Beijing would award 0.0176 yuan for routes that have been shared by multiple carriers and 0.0528 yuan for routes that are only operated by one carrier, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China will offer cash support to both domestic and foreign carriers to encourage them to restore services and not to suspend flights amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country's aviation regulator said on March 4.

The policy will be effective for flights between January 23 and June 30.

The policy will be effective for flights between January 23 and June 30.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 05:13 pm

