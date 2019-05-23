App
Co-Partners

Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says US needs to correct wrong actions to continue trade talks

The United States has escalated trade frictions greatly, and increased chances of a global economic recession, spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly briefing, adding that Beijing will take necessary steps to safeguard Chinese firms' interests.

The United States needs to correct its wrong actions if it wants to continue negotiations with China to end a damaging tariff war, China's Commerce Ministry said on May 23, adding that talks should be based on mutual respect.

The United States has escalated trade frictions greatly, and increased chances of a global economic recession, spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly briefing, adding that Beijing will take necessary steps to safeguard Chinese firms' interests.

First Published on May 23, 2019 02:30 pm

