China says downward pressure on trade, global economy rising due to coronavirus

Customs said stabilising trade growth would be more difficult under the current circumstances and that dealing with coronavirus-related risks at China's ports would pose a major challenge.
Downward pressure on China's foreign trade and the global economy is rising due to the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese customs said in a statement on March 11.Customs said stabilising trade growth would be more difficult under the current circumstances and that dealing with coronavirus-related risks at China's ports would pose a major challenge.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:12 pm