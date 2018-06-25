App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

China regulators free up extra $100 Billion for bank lending

The amount of money banks must keep on reserve with the central bank will be reduced by 0.5 percentage points of their deposits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese regulators have freed up an extra USD 100 billion for bank lending in a move financial analysts said could help to reassure investors amid trade tensions with Washington.

The reduction yesterday in reserves banks are required to hold was part of a series of such cuts economists had forecast before the dispute with President Donald Trump erupted. But they said the announcement could help to defuse fears a threatened US tariff hike might dampen Chinese economic growth.

The central bank said the cut, the third this year following reductions in January and April, was intended to help state companies restructure debts.

"Against the tensions, China's latest reserve ratio reduction, while expected, serves as a counterbalance to the soft sentiment," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.

related news

The amount of money banks must keep on reserve with the central bank will be reduced by 0.5 percentage points of their deposits, according to the People's Bank of China. It said that would release about 700 billion yuan.

The central bank said 200 billion yuan (USD 30 billion) of that is earmarked for lending to small businesses, with the rest going to debt restructuring.

Washington is due to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on USD 34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Beijing has vowed to retaliate. Trump has threatened additional tariffs, raising to USD 450 billion the total of Chinese products that could be covered by the measures, or nearly 90 per cent of China's exports to the United States.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Asian markets #Business #China #Donald Trump #Economy

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.