China manufacturing slip gives India chance to grab share in global market, says Uday Kotak

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

China's factory activity has shrunk consecutively for two months, and its exports have plunged to the lowest since February 2020. This provides a "unique opportunity" to India to find a reasonable share in the global manufacturing market, Uday Kotak said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak

The slip in China's manufacturing output, which was a result of the COVID-19-induced restrictions in the country, gives a chance to economies like India to grab their share in the global manufacturing market, said veteran banker Uday Kotak, while speaking to CNBC TV-18 on the sidelines of CII's Global Economic Policy Summit in New Delhi on December 12.

"There is an opportunity for us as some other country (China) which dominated the world's manufacturing is not doing a great job," said Kotak, who is the managing director of the Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"There was a time when many in India felt that we have missed the bus on manufacturing, and should focus on services...The issues which China currently faces brings back the opportunity for India to get a reasonable share in global manufacturing capability."

Kotak, who is also the former chief of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), said the Indian government and businesses should "go all out to woo the manufacturers".

Also Read | IMF cautions against moving manufacturing out of China

India needs to "focus on ease of doing business", he said, adding that changes could be required in "our mindset, laws and practices" to make the most of this "unique opportunity" to increase the share in global manufacturing.