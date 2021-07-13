MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

China-India trade on rise despite chill in bilateral ties, crosses $57 billion in H1 2021

The trade deficit for the first six months of the year stood at $28.03 billion, up 55.6 percent year on year, according to official sources.

PTI
July 13, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST

The China-India bilateral trade in the first half of the year totalled $57.48 billion, up 62.7 percent year on year, perhaps the highest in recent years amid the Ladakh impasse and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by China's Customs.

Though Indian exports to China picked up with 69.6 percent year on year increase, the trade deficit, a structural problem for India for long, climbed to 55.6 percent.

According to data released by China's Customs, India's exports to China reached $14.724 billion, up 69.6 percent year on year in the first six months and India's imports from China amounted to $42.755 billion, up 60.4 percent.

China's overall trade in the first half of the year rose by 27.1 percent year on year to 18.07 trillion yuan (about $2.79 trillion) in the first six months, according to the customs data.

The growth marks an increase of 22.8 percent from the pre-epidemic level in 2019. Exports jumped 28.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports climbed 25.9 percent in yuan terms.

Close

Related stories

The trade deficit for the first six months of the year stood at $28.03 billion, up 55.6 percent year on year, according to official sources.

But the trade figures were regarded as significant as India-China relations were bogged down with the standoff between the two militaries at eastern Ladakh since May last year.

While the COVID-19 second wave has resulted in a major increase in China's exports, especially the oxygen concentrators, ventilators, monitors, and medical materials and drugs, India's exports to China were boosted by the increase in iron ore, steel, aluminium and copper.

From January to April this year, China imported a total of 20.28 million tonnes of iron ore from India, an increase of nearly 66 percent from the same period of last year, accounting for nearly 90 percent of India's total iron ore export, the state-run Global Times reported.

It quoted the data released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry stating that China had exported more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygen generators, more than 15,000 monitors, and nearly 3,800 tonnes of medical materials and drugs to India in April.

Last year the India-China trade totalled to $77.67 billion, which was lower than the $85.47 billion in 2019.
PTI
Tags: #Business #China #Economy #India #World News
first published: Jul 13, 2021 10:55 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.