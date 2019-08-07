China currency ‘manipulation’: Yuan, treasury and gold in trade war crosshairs

- US-China trade war escalates - again- US adds 10 percent tariff on $300 billion Chinese imports; China stops US agri-imports- Sharp yuan depreciation implies broadening of US-China tussle to non-trade tariff tools

- Worsening of global growth outlook makes the trade resolution imperative

In a spiraling tit-for-tat action between the US and China on the trade front, currency depreciation has come up as a negotiation instrument. Interestingly, this new salvo of trade spat initiated by President Donald Trump comes post Fed meet and when another phase of trade talks was under way.

Implicitly, Trump’s tweets and actions have multiple objectives in sight, with 2020 election on mind, pressurising both China and Federal Reserve to come to terms with the need for trade balance re-set and lower interest rate, respectively.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed 10 percent tariff for the remaining USD 300 billion of US imports from China. In response, China has halted purchase of US agricultural products. Furthermore, China allowed the yuan to depreciate and hence, it moved past the key resistance level of USD/CNY level of 7.

Currency manipulator

The US Treasury Department considered this step from China as an act of manipulation of local currency for unfair trade advantage. The US would now engage with IMF “to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions”.

This comes at an interesting backdrop as IMF assessment in recent past had been that Chinese yuan was broadly in line with economic fundamentals. Furthermore, PBOC Governor Yi Gang, who has been a key player in US-China trade negotiations, has also reiterated the IMF observation. He also emphasised that China would not engage in a competitive devaluation and would maintain stability and continuity of foreign exchange management policies.

Market’s knee-jerk reactions

As a follow-up to this apparent escalation of trade war which has come after a series of growth downgrades from the IMF, financial assets have gone into a tailspin. S&P 500 is down more than 5 percent in the past few days and CBOE VIX (Implied volatility index) has suddenly moved from historical benign levels (below 13-14 reading) to the ones (above 20 reading) generally associated with acute macro crises. The Shanghai Index is down 6 percent in the current month and 13 percent down from the levels in April when trade talks broke down.

The US 10-year treasury yield (1.69 percent) is at level last seen in October 2016. Gold and dollar have spiked almost simultaneously, which is rare and seen generally when the safe haven inflows take the priority.

China re-fixes yuan

However, in the morning of August 6, China calibrated the USD/CNY level at lower level bringing an immediate relief to global financial asset classes. While this doesn’t takes away the case that China may want to weaponise currency as a tool to counter US threats, following aspects need attention.

Chart: USD/CNY trajectory



Currency depreciation helps Chinese exports almost immediately to counter loss of competitiveness due to higher tariffs. However, a similar depreciation by other competing Asian currencies would offset the advantage by that margin.

Unnecessary currency intervention could sabotage China’s attempt to project its currency as an international trading chip. In a longer term, various major countries, particularly from emerging markets (China, Russia and India) want to diversify their exposure from the US dollar.

Third, currency depreciation would mean surge in interest payment cost on the huge external debt. According to State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), by the end of 2018, China’s foreign debt balance was USD 1.9652 trillion. While the foreign debt balance-to-GDP ratio stands at 14.4 percent, the ratio of foreign debt to revenues from goods and services exports is at 74.1 percent. Also, ratio of short-term foreign debt to foreign reserves was elevated at 41.4 percent, which increases the adverse impact on China in case of further currency devaluation.



Source: Investing.com

Implications

Clearly, ratcheting up tactics from the US is with multi targets on mind. While Trump wants an early resolution of trade talks in his own terms and conditions to make a strong case for his re-election campaign, he is also eyeing a much lower interest rate level from the Fed. The case he has cut out for himself and domestic manufacturing sector is a better growth opportunity as the trade balance re-sets. At the same time, he wants a much lower cost of capital for US Inc.

But this utopian prospect, even if it happens, is coming at a huge cost – probably recession. Which means Federal Reserve’s recent “insurance” cut in policy rate may translate into a need for long series of policy rate cuts.

So far, Trump has successfully tied up bilateral issues with Canada and Mexico, but similar brinkmanship tactics for a resolution may not work with China. China, on its part, is flexing its muscles in terms of non-trade channels – currency devaluation, lower treasury holding and diversification to gold. In the past four years, central banks of Russia and China have increased their gold holding by 75 percent and 79 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, there is a growing risk that China may accelerate the offloading of its share in the US treasury. It’s noteworthy that foreign ownership of US public debt is of the order of $6.43 trillion, of which China holds $1.11 trillion – this is already 7 percent lower than the level in June 2018.

That means as the trade war moves to a new orbit of non-trade channels, it has an ominous signal for the global economy. While we maintain that some of the Asian countries such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia would benefit because of shift in manufacturing industries from China, the global economy would feel the increased drag due to trade uncertainty and commodity volatility.

