China central bank will maintain prudent monetary policy in H2

China's central bank said on August 2 it will maintain prudent monetary policy in the second half of this year and strengthen countercyclical adjustments to keep liquidity ample.It will also fine-tune its policy at appropriate time and comprehensively use multiple monetary tools as a prudent monetary policy should neither be too tight nor too loose, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:14 pm