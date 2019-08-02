App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China central bank will maintain prudent monetary policy in H2

It will also fine-tune its policy at appropriate time and comprehensively use multiple monetary tools as a prudent monetary policy should neither be too tight nor too loose, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's central bank said on August 2 it will maintain prudent monetary policy in the second half of this year and strengthen countercyclical adjustments to keep liquidity ample.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #People`s Bank of China #World News

