MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

China can withstand Evergrande 'shock': OECD

The group has a $300 billion debt pile -- equivalent to two percent of China's GDP -- and is struggling to pay it back, with payments on two bonds due on Thursday.

AFP
September 21, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
AFP

AFP

China's economy can cope with the fallout from the possible collapse of debt-riddled property giant Evergrande and contagion to other markets would be limited, the OECD's chief economist said Tuesday.

Global markets have seesawed this week over fears that the company's travails could have a ripple effect on the world's second biggest economy and beyond.

"We think the Chinese authorites do have fiscal capacity and monetary capacity to buffer the shock," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said.

The group has a $300 billion debt pile -- equivalent to two percent of China's GDP -- and is struggling to pay it back, with payments on two bonds due on Thursday.

In a report issued earlier this week the S&P ratings agency indicated it believed authorities in Beijing would intervene if they believed any large-scale fallout was likely to materialise.

Close

Related stories

The situation has raised fears of a replay of the collapse of US banking giant Lehman Brothers in 2008.

But Boone downplayed the risks of contagion from Evergrande.

"We have to look at the real side and the financial side," Boone said at a news conference on the OECD's world economic outlook.

"On the real side, obviously when there is less demand in China this can have an impact," she said.

"On the financial side, the connexion between China financial markets and other financial markets is much less than what we are seeing in the western world, so the impact here would be fairly limited except for some special companies," said Boone.

The OECD 2021 economic outlook report maintained its growth forecast for China at 8.5 percent.
AFP
Tags: #Business #China #Economy #Evergrande #OECD #World News
first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.