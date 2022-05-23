China cabinet announces new measures to help economy recover from COVID-19 pandemic: Report

The Chinese government has implemented 33 measures in six areas to stimulate the housing market, including tax rebates and city-specific policies, the Forex Live reported on May 23.
Among the various measures that have been implemented are enforcing the full amount of existing and incremental tax rebates for more industries, increasing tax rebates by 140 billion yuan, and providing 2.64 trillion yuan in annual tax rebates. In addition, a phased reduction in purchase taxes will be implemented for some passenger cars, and the quota for inclusive loans to small and medium enterprises will be doubled, the report added.
According to a report by Al Jazeera, in April this year, China was planning to ramp up support for the economy as COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war threatened growth, the ruling Communist Party's top decision-making body said on April 29, 2022.
The Politburo was quoted in the report as saying that the Chinese government will try to maintain the economic growth and achieve social and economic targets for 2022.
It further said, "We should accelerate the implementation of policies, implement tax rebates, tax and fee cuts and other policies, and make good use of all kinds of monetary policy tools."
After the Politburo meeting on May 29, 2022, China's benchmark index surged nearly two percent. The STAR50 Index surged over four percent and Hang Seng Tech Index more than seven percent, along with shares of Hong Kong-listed tech companies, the report stated.
Beijing had reportedly set a target of a 5.5 percent GDP growth rate for the year 2022-23. However, global agencies do not agree with the figure. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had earlier downgraded the growth forecast for China for 2022 from 4.8 percent to 4.4 percent. Most institutions like Barclay's and Standard Chartered have also downgraded their outlook on China's economy.