China boost for flagging world economy looks closer as reopening begins

Bloomberg
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

The growth impulse will be felt through services sectors such as aviation, tourism and education as Chinese people pack their bags for international travel for the first time since the pandemic

China’s sudden reopening is set to offer a boost to a flagging world economy.

The growth impulse will be felt through services sectors such as aviation, tourism and education as Chinese people pack their bags for international travel for the first time since the pandemic. Tourism-reliant nations in Southeast Asia will likely be among the first to note a pick up, with developed economies also benefiting from the return of Chinese visitors.

While China’s economic reboot is expected to be rocky, the dramatic Covid shift coincides with efforts to shore up a real estate slump. That will give a lift to commodity producers like Chile and Brazil.

The impact is already flowing through financial markets. Copper prices have surged through $9,000 a ton for the first time since June, a gauge of Australian mining shares is honing in on an all-time high and the Chilean peso is enjoying its best streak of gains since August, all on China reopening bets.

The head of the International Monetary Fund last week described China’s pivot from Covid Zero as likely the single most important factor for global growth in 2023 and will mean China is a positive contributor to average global growth by around mid-year.