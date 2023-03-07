 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

China backs Sri Lanka debt recast, paves way for $2.9-billion IMF lifeline

Bloomberg
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

The bailout will pave the way for more funding and set the bankrupt nation’s debt restructuring on a steadier path since last year’s default

Traffic near the Fort Railway Station in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Bloomberg

China has given assurances that it will support Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, clearing the biggest hurdle for the South Asian nation to secure a $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor gave written support for the debt restructuring via the Export-Import Bank of China on March 6, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The letter meets the requirements of the IMF, the people said.

China Eximbank didn’t immediately reply to request for comment. The office of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who’s also the finance minister, hasn’t responded to calls for confirmation. Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe hasn’t picked up calls to his mobile phone.

China’s backing completes the support Sri Lanka needs from creditor nations to allow the IMF board to approve the loan that was agreed upon by the Fund staff in September. Sri Lanka had anticipated the board’s nod by the end of 2022 although it has since adjusted expectations to within this quarter.