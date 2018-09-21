App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chidambaram slams government for its 'heavy-handed' approach towards NPA

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister also claimed that though export credit had declined from Rs 39,000 crore in June, 2017, to Rs 22,300 crore in June, 2018, the government thinks that it is taking steps to boost exports.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Friday slammed the Modi government for its banking policy, saying due to its "heavy-handed" approach towards non-performing assets, banks have no money to lend.

"In a climate of suspicion and vendetta, the only thing a banker looks forward to is the date of retirement. "Thanks to the NDA government's heavy-handed approach to the NPA problem, banks have no money to lend and bankers have no mind to lend," he said.

Chidambaram said the report of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative has said 27.1 crore people in India were lifted out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16 and of those 10 years, the UPA was in the government for eight years.

"For the BJP government, its bloggers and bhakths, every problem is a 'legacy' issue. Wish to remind them that lifting 27.1 crore people out of poverty is also a 'legacy' issue," he said.

Painting a gloomy picture of the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said Gross NPA ratio of banks is likely to rise from 11.6 percent in March 2018 to 12.2 percent by the end of the current fiscal.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR), the RBI has said stress in the banking sector continues as gross non-performing advances (GNPA) ratio rises further.

"Macro-stress tests indicate that under the baseline scenario of current macroeconomic outlook, SCBs' (scheduled commercial banks) GNPA ratio may rise from 11.6 percent in March 2018 to 12.2 percent by March 2019," it said.

Referring to the 11 state-owned banks under prompt corrective action framework (PCA), the RBI said they may experience worsening of their GNPA ratio from 21 percent in March 2018 to 22.3 percent by this fiscal-end.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #Economy #India #P Chidambaram #Politics

