MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Chidambaram expresses concern over crony capitalism, says nation needs not just 5 but 500 business houses

Situation in the MSME sector is quite terrible, Chidambaram said adding the government should consider giving loans to micro and small businesses at concessional rates so that they survive.

PTI
January 09, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST
P Chidambaram (File Image: PTI)

P Chidambaram (File Image: PTI)

Expressing concern of crony capitalism, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said the government needs to create an atmosphere where everybody is treated equally and ensure that not just five but 500 business houses are expanding.

"Today we have crony capitalism. That cannot be denied. I can give examples of crony capitalism, you know it as well as I do… As long as you have crony capitalism those who are not your cronies will hesitate to start business", said Chidambaram.

The government has to create a climate where everybody must believe that he or she would be treated equally and will have an equal opportunity, he said while addressing the 25th Wharton India Economic Forum.

It's not enough to have five business houses expanding, we need 500 business houses to expand and we need new businesses and entrepreneurs like Infosys, Wipro and the guy who started Flipkart. We need new but the new people are afraid that unless they play the game which the government wants them to play, they will be squeezed out," he said.

Speaking about the state of economy, Chidambaram said there are a number of negatives, and a number of paradoxes. "We are still in a negative growth mode although rate has declined. Yet the stock market is booming. There is a huge inflows of foreign capital. We are accumulating foreign exchange…," the Congress leader said.

Close

Related stories

On the ground, he said, the demand is low with bottom one-third population has no money to spend while middle one-third only spends on essentials and the top one-third saves rather than investing. He further said that investment is very low even though there are claims of investments.

Citing the farmers protest against the farm laws at Delhi borders, he said there are huge social and economic disrupting factors in the country. Terming unemployment situation quite explosive, Chidambaram said it is proved by the rise in the workforce and the rise in rate of unemployment.

Situation in the MSME sector is quite terrible, he said adding the government should consider giving loans to micro and small businesses at concessional rates so that they survive. It is mix of negatives and paradoxes with a few positives, but "negatives and paradoxes overweigh the positives", he added.

Giving his advice to the government for the revival of economy, the former finance minister said there is an immediate set of things that has to be done, including significant cash transfers must be made to bottom one-third of the population. Besides, he said, indirect taxes especially GST must be cut immediately for at least six months and remove all import and export restriction except for emergency.

He also advocated utilisation of surplus cash of PSUs for spurring investment or deploying it for recapitalisation of public sector banks. Pointing out that India now is an over-regulated country, Chidambaram said there is a need for a regulatory overhaul.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #P Chidambaram
first published: Jan 9, 2021 10:47 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.