Chhattisgarh roles out doles with eye on elections

Meghna Mittal
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

TS SINGH DEO, CHHATTISGARH HEALTH MINISTER, PLACES RURAL ECONOMY AT THE HEART OF THE BUDGET. SAYS THE NEXT ELECTION WILL BE FOUGHT UNDER BHAGEL

TS Singh Deo, who was not long back in the news for presenting his case before Congress to become the state chief minister, seems to have now accepted the missed opportunity. (mage: ANI)

With only eight months to go for the state of Chhattisgarh elections, TS Singh Deo has put aside his grievances from the Congress Party and is focusing on a development plus dole model to win in 2024.

The state of Chhattisgarh, with a population of 2.94 crore, has announced a budget size of Rs 1,21,500 crore. The state budget has rolled out a slew of doles targeting the unemployed, social sectors while at the same time taking cue from the BJP’s popular themes of cow economy. The 2022-23 budget has projected the state to grow at 8%, which is up from 5% growth in the year 2021-22.

Is the pro-poor budget targeted at the assembly elections which are just eight months away? State minister TS Singh Deo feels otherwise.

“The budget focuses on different sectors, social sector and capital expenditure. This year over 40% budget expenditure is towards the social sector, about 16% to the infrastructure and capital expenditure. Not only because it is an election year, but Chhattisgarh has 77% people staying in the rural area and we are still an agrarian economy,” state health minister and GST Council member Deo told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.