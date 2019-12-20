Checking tax evasion over hike in GST rate – a fair choice to up revenue

Abhishek Jain

Contrary to general expectations of a rate hike, the 38th GST Council meeting on Wednesday made do with a few tweaks. The stress of meeting the revenue target was visible, but the Council’s decision to not hike rates has been well received, given the current state of affairs.

With a wider coverage on GST exemption for upfront premium paid on long term leases, the cost for new set-ups should reduce for scenarios where input tax credit (ITC) is not available. A single rate on state-run and state-authorised lottery should also put an end to the long-drawn debate on the constitutionality of the differential rates.

The lottery decision broke new ground as it called for voting in the council for the first time as against the convention of arriving at unanimous decisions.

The GST Council also approved a few major changes on the compliance front, with all announcements aimed at curbing tax evasion. The strategy of shoring up revenue by ensuring better compliance instead of a rate hike is a step in the right direction.

The meeting also saw a further narrowing of the leeway in availing credit on invoices. With effect from October 9, 2019, businesses had been allowed to avail of 20 percent additional credit in relation to invoices not uploaded by vendors. The said limit has been further reduced to 10 percent.

Businesses will have to ensure streamlining of processes for timely reconciliations, vendor follow-ups, adequate indemnity and the like to avoid or reduce working capital cost on account of denial/deferral of credit eligibility.

Other measures for checking tax evasion such as blocking of e-way bill generation for non-filing of GSTR-1 for consecutive periods and amnesty for filing pending GSTR-1 are also expected to pay off.

The most sought-after relief was for an extension for annual returns and audit report filing for 2017-18, especially in view of the upcoming festive season and the unreleased offline utility for reconciliation statements. The grace period of a month finally came as a pleasant breather for businesses.