Chart of the Day: India’s power demand is surging

Jul 22, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Economists expect that the festival season during the second half of the year would help in keeping the trend robust. The upshot is that tariffs are likely to see upside pressure.

India’s power demand is increasing even as coal imports become a topic of contention. In tandem with the economic recovery, demand for power from both industries and consumers has surged this year. Data from Crisil Ltd shows that base demand for power rose 19 percent year-on-year so far in FY23. To be sure, base effect is also at play here as previous periods were marked by a sharp contraction in power demand owing to the pandemic. That said, in FY22 demand was 6.9 percent above pre-pandemic levels. What’s more is that a bulk of the demand is from industries, a sign that factories are humming faster. Of course, rising ambient temperatures due to summer has also given a leg up to demand. Further, as diesel prices have risen sharply farmers have taken recourse to electricity for their activities. Economists expect that the festival season during the second half of the year would help in keeping the trend robust. The upshot is that tariffs are likely to see upside pressure.

first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:30 am
