English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Chart of the Day: India’s power demand is surging

    Economists expect that the festival season during the second half of the year would help in keeping the trend robust. The upshot is that tariffs are likely to see upside pressure.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    India’s power demand is increasing even as coal imports become a topic of contention. In tandem with the economic recovery, demand for power from both industries and consumers has surged this year. Data from Crisil Ltd shows that base demand for power rose 19 percent year-on-year so far in FY23. To be sure, base effect is also at play here as previous periods were marked by a sharp contraction in power demand owing to the pandemic. That said, in FY22 demand was 6.9 percent above pre-pandemic levels. What’s more is that a bulk of the demand is from industries, a sign that factories are humming faster. Of course, rising ambient temperatures due to summer has also given a leg up to demand. Further, as diesel prices have risen sharply farmers have taken recourse to electricity for their activities. Economists expect that the festival season during the second half of the year would help in keeping the trend robust. The upshot is that tariffs are likely to see upside pressure.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ChartoftheDay #electricity #power
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.