Chart of the Day: Déjà vu for RBI in inflationary expectations

History may not repeat but it sure rhymes. Indians have begun to internalize the sharp rise in prices of goods and services, which shows that broad-based inflationary pressures are now at the risk of getting entrenched. Household inflationary expectations have risen to a level last seen roughly a decade ago, where Indians experienced a spell of elevated inflation for nearly three- four years. In the latest round, the 6,062 households surveyed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expect retail inflation to rise to 10.8 percent in three months and further to 11.1 percent in a year’s time. Retail inflation surged to 7.79 percent in April as prices of everything, from soy chips to salon visits showed an increase. Households have been expecting inflation to be in double digits for more than a year now, the past survey rounds show. For the RBI, this is déjà vu as the pervious spell of elevated inflation during 2019-2013 showed a similar rise in inflationary expectations. At this point, the RBI must avoid past mistakes at all costs. During 2019-2013, the central bank had initially gone slow on rate hikes, hiking the policy rate by 25 basis points. The then RBI Governor D. Subbarao had termed this as baby steps to avoid hurting the economy. Current Governor Shaktikanta Das would do well to front load rate hikes, and also double down on liquidity withdrawal lest expectations spiral out of control.

Moneycontrol News